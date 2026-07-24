Assam family awarded ₹40L after commission finds clinic, doctor negligent
India
A family in Assam will receive ₹40 lakh after a state commission found a clinic and doctor negligent in the 2010 death of a 36-year-old woman following a C-section.
The woman's husband and daughters said the clinic went ahead with surgery despite having just one unit of blood, leading to severe complications.
She was later moved to another hospital but didn't survive.
Commission orders nearly ₹30L ₹10L ₹20,000
The commission ordered nearly ₹30 lakh for lost income, plus ₹10 lakh as punitive damages, and ₹20,000 for legal costs.
They stressed that doctors must be prepared for complications and provide proper care.
The money has to be paid within 60 days.