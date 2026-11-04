Assam finds 41 of 60 paneer samples substandard or unsafe
Turns out, nearly 70% of paneer samples checked in Assam this year didn't pass quality tests.
Out of 60 samples, 41 were flagged: 36 for being substandard and five as actually unsafe to eat.
Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal says this could mean fines of up to ₹5 lakh for substandard food, up to ₹10 lakh for unsafe food, and up to ₹3 lakh for misbranding, with imprisonment possible for violations involving unsafe food.
Assam requires traders show paneer origin
Assam is stepping up food safety checks, and traders now have to show where their paneer comes from or be treated as the manufacturers themselves.
Singhal also urged consumers to remain cautious while purchasing paneer and ensure that the products they buy meet food safety standards, especially since most batches might be coming in from outside Assam.