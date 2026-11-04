Assam finds 41 of 60 paneer samples substandard or unsafe

Turns out, nearly 70% of paneer samples checked in Assam this year didn't pass quality tests.

Out of 60 samples, 41 were flagged: 36 for being substandard and five as actually unsafe to eat.

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal says this could mean fines of up to ₹5 lakh for substandard food, up to ₹10 lakh for unsafe food, and up to ₹3 lakh for misbranding, with imprisonment possible for violations involving unsafe food.