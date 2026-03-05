Assam: Fire breaks out at historic railway workshop in Dibrugarh
India
A big fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at the historic railway workshop in Dibrugarh, Assam—the first of its kind in Northeast India.
Smoke coming from a store inside caused quite a scare locally, but thankfully, no one was hurt.
Situation is under control now
Workshop staff quickly called in emergency services, and six fire trucks arrived from Dibrugarh and Lahowal. The fire was put out within a few hours.
Early reports suggest sparks from welding work might have started it. Officials say the situation is under control now.