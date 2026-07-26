Assam flood waters recede, 66 dead and over 650,000 affected
Assam's flood situation is finally looking a bit better as water levels drop in several districts thanks to less rain.
Still, more than 650,000 people across six districts are dealing with the aftermath.
Sadly, 66 lives have been lost this season, including four just in the last day, and Sivasagar district has been hit hardest, with nearly 290,000 affected.
Assam camps shelter almost 19,000 displaced
Right now, authorities are running 274 relief camps and distribution centers for almost 19,000 displaced people and distributing essentials like rice and mustard oil.
Floods have submerged more than 800 villages and damaged huge stretches of farmland.
Even though waters are receding, some rivers remain above danger levels and joint rescue teams are still working to help those stranded or cut off by damaged roads and bridges.