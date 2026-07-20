Assam floods affect over 57,100 people, 4 ministers oversee relief

Two hundred and 98 villages are under water and more than 3,800 hectares of crops destroyed.

Relief camps are sheltering hundreds who lost their homes, while essential supplies are being handed out.

The floods have also put more than 37,500 domestic animals and poultry in danger.

Rescue teams managed to save 10 people from floodwaters in Charaideo, and the army and air force are on standby if things get worse.