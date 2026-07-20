Assam floods affect over 57,100 people, 4 ministers oversee relief
India
Floods in Assam have hit hard this week, affecting more than 57,100 people across seven districts. Charaideo is facing the worst of it, with nearly 24,000 affected.
The state's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has put four cabinet ministers in charge of rescue and relief work in the most impacted areas.
Nearly 300 villages underwater, crops destroyed
Two hundred and 98 villages are under water and more than 3,800 hectares of crops destroyed.
Relief camps are sheltering hundreds who lost their homes, while essential supplies are being handed out.
The floods have also put more than 37,500 domestic animals and poultry in danger.
Rescue teams managed to save 10 people from floodwaters in Charaideo, and the army and air force are on standby if things get worse.