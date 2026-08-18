Assam floods claim at least 105 lives, Nagaon hardest hit
India
Assam is facing tough times as floods have now claimed at least 105 lives, with one more loss reported from Sivasagar on Monday.
Over 32,000 people are still struggling across four districts: Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and especially Nagaon, which has been hit the hardest.
Assam rolls out 47.93cr relief
The floods have swamped 147 villages and thousands of hectares of farmland, wrecking roads and bridges.
The state government has rolled out ₹47.93 crore in relief for nearly 32,000 families, each getting ₹15,000 straight to their bank accounts.
Damage surveys are ongoing, and families who lost loved ones will receive ₹9 lakh each.
Repairs to schools, Anganwadi centers, Namghars, and other public institutions have started too.