Assam floods claim at least 105 lives, Nagaon hardest hit

The floods have swamped 147 villages and thousands of hectares of farmland, wrecking roads and bridges.

The state government has rolled out ₹47.93 crore in relief for nearly 32,000 families, each getting ₹15,000 straight to their bank accounts.

Damage surveys are ongoing, and families who lost loved ones will receive ₹9 lakh each.

Repairs to schools, Anganwadi centers, Namghars, and other public institutions have started too.