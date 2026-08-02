Assam floods ease, 178,000 affected, 82 deaths, 7 districts hit
India
Assam's floods are easing up a bit; fewer people are affected now (down to 178,000 from 192,000), and thankfully, the death toll hasn't risen, staying at 82.
Still, the number of districts dealing with flood damage has gone up from five to seven.
Charaideo hardest hit, over 75,000 affected
Seven districts, including Charaideo and Sivasagar, are still struggling, with hundreds of villages submerged.
Charaideo is hit hardest, with over 75,000 people affected.
Relief camps have been set up for around 15,000 displaced residents, and extra centers are helping thousands more.
Over 15,000 hectares of farmland damaged
Floods have wrecked over 15,000 hectares of farmland and displaced more than 8,300 animals.
Roads, bridges, homes, and even schools have suffered damage as Assam continues to deal with the aftermath.