Assam floods have killed 61 and affected over 700,000 people
India
Assam is facing severe floods right now, with over 700,000 people affected across nine districts and 61 lives lost.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss the crisis, as many areas are still hard to reach due to heavy flooding.
PM Modi pledges Assam flood support
Modi offered his condolences for the lives lost and promised full support from the central government, calling Assam's flood situation a top priority.
He pledged help for relief and rebuilding efforts, while Sarma thanked him on social media for his encouragement during this tough time.
Authorities are working around the clock, but even though floodwaters have started to recede in some places, things remain critical for many families.