Assam floods hit 300,000, kill 78, Amit Shah assures help

Floodwaters are slowly receding in some places, but many homes and roads are badly damaged, leaving several residents stranded.

Heavy rain and runoff from Nagaland made things worse, and more rainfall is expected between July 30 and August 1, so there's real concern about fresh flooding or landslides.

A central team recently assessed the hardest-hit areas like Sivasagar and Jorhat, while the state government focuses on relief camps, road repairs, and getting aid to those affected.