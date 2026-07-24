Assam floods hit 742,000 in 11 districts, Sonowal assures support

Rescue teams are working nonstop, and 255 relief camps have been set up across hard-hit areas like Sivasagar, Kamrup, Jorhat, and Tinsukia.

The center has also approved special financial assistance for recovery after a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Modi.

Sonowal praised Assam's chief minister for his leadership and urged people across India to come together for those affected.

A central team will soon visit to assess the damage alongside state officials.