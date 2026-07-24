Assam floods hit 742,000 in 11 districts, Sonowal assures support
Assam is facing tough times as floods have hit more than 742,000 people in 11 districts, with nearly 47 lives lost and major damage to farms, animals, and businesses.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal assured everyone that the central government stands firmly with every citizen affected by the disaster and will do everything possible to help.
Relief efforts include 255 Assam camps
Rescue teams are working nonstop, and 255 relief camps have been set up across hard-hit areas like Sivasagar, Kamrup, Jorhat, and Tinsukia.
The center has also approved special financial assistance for recovery after a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Modi.
Sonowal praised Assam's chief minister for his leadership and urged people across India to come together for those affected.
A central team will soon visit to assess the damage alongside state officials.