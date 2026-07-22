Assam floods kill 31, nearly 565,000 affected, CM pledges ₹4L
India
Assam is facing tough times as floods have claimed 31 lives and affected nearly 565,000 people in 12 districts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited some of the worst-hit places, promising ₹400,000 to families who lost loved ones and assuring that the government is fully backing relief and recovery.
Damaged roads slow Assam relief
Getting help to everyone hasn't been easy: damaged roads are slowing things down, but Sarma said teams will ramp up efforts as floodwaters recede.
Over 12,280 people are staying in relief camps, with food and essentials being distributed.
Major rivers like the Brahmaputra are still above danger levels, so authorities remain on high alert.