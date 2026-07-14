Assam floods kill 4, affect over 37,000 across 6 districts
India
Assam is facing serious floods right now: four people have died and over 37,000 are affected across six districts.
Lakhimpur has been hit the hardest, with over 35,000 people affected in the district.
The number of affected people has jumped massively since yesterday, and floodwaters have swamped dozens of villages.
Relief centers open, wetlands restoration proposed
Authorities have set up 20 relief centers, and SDRF teams managed to rescue 16 people in Sonitpur within a day.
Over 1,100 hectares of farmland are underwater, and thousands of animals have been impacted too.
A central team has suggested restoring Assam's wetlands to help reduce future flooding, so there's hope that changes might be coming soon.