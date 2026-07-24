Assam floods kill 47, affect over 721,000 in 11 districts
India
Assam is facing serious floods: at least 47 people have died and over 721,000 are affected across 11 districts, with approximately 392,000 hit in Sivasagar alone.
The flooded area near Jorhat has swelled to three times its usual width, and several smaller rivers have overflowed too.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that 70 to 80 people are still missing, and with heavy rain expected through July 30, things could get worse.
Over 25,000 hectares of farmland submerged
Floods have submerged more than 25,000 hectares of farmland, putting farmers' livelihoods at risk and raising worries about food supplies.
Over 24,000 people have moved into government relief camps for shelter and essentials, while the state works to help those who've lost homes or crops.