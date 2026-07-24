Assam floods kill 47, affect over 721,000 in 11 districts

Assam is facing serious floods: at least 47 people have died and over 721,000 are affected across 11 districts, with approximately 392,000 hit in Sivasagar alone.

The flooded area near Jorhat has swelled to three times its usual width, and several smaller rivers have overflowed too.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared that 70 to 80 people are still missing, and with heavy rain expected through July 30, things could get worse.