Assam floods kill 75, affect over 300,000 across 7 districts
India
Assam is dealing with some of its worst floods in years: 75 people have lost their lives so far, and more than 300,000 people across seven districts are still struggling.
Huge stretches of farmland (over 45,000 hectares) are underwater, hitting hundreds of villages hard.
Nagaland rains overflow Assam rivers
Floodwaters are finally starting to go down in a few places, but the damage is everywhere.
Unusually heavy rains in Nagaland caused smaller rivers like Dikhow and Dhansiri to overflow into Assam, places that usually don't flood this badly.
Experts say climate change, deforestation, and poor drainage have made things worse than usual.
Relief efforts are ongoing as thousands remain displaced.