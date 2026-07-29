Assam floods kill 75, Himanta Biswa Sarma announces relief package

The government is offering ₹400,000 to families who lost loved ones, plus ₹500,000 more from the CM Relief Fund.

More than 100,000 severely flood-affected families will get ₹15,000 each for essentials, and families of those missing for more than 30 days are also covered.

Students in flood-hit areas will receive book grants, free textbooks, uniform support, and free replacement of lost Class 10/12 certificates, so studies aren't put on hold even during tough times.