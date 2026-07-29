Assam floods kill 75, Himanta Biswa Sarma announces relief package
India
Assam is facing severe floods, with 75 people dead and more than 330,000 affected across seven districts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stepped in with a relief package for impacted families after recent drownings in Sivasagar district.
Assam bereaved receive ₹4L plus ₹5L
The government is offering ₹400,000 to families who lost loved ones, plus ₹500,000 more from the CM Relief Fund.
More than 100,000 severely flood-affected families will get ₹15,000 each for essentials, and families of those missing for more than 30 days are also covered.
Students in flood-hit areas will receive book grants, free textbooks, uniform support, and free replacement of lost Class 10/12 certificates, so studies aren't put on hold even during tough times.