Assam floods kill 82, nearly 200,000 affected in 4 districts
Assam is facing severe floods that have left 82 people dead and nearly 200,000 affected, hitting districts like Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat, places not usually known for such heavy flooding.
While relief measures are being prioritized, Chief Minister Himanta Sarma said the government will discuss what caused the disaster after relief and rehabilitation.
Sarma urges help, Congress blames mining
Sarma wants everyone to focus on helping each other right now instead of pointing fingers.
He shared that experts are examining the causes, and it's not fair to blame neighboring Nagaland since they're also struggling with flood damage.
Meanwhile, Congress is calling this a "man-made tragedy," blaming illegal sand and coal mining along the river and border areas for making things worse.
The government says relief comes first, answers will follow.