Assam floods kill 97, over 168,000 affected across 15 districts
India
Assam is facing serious floods right now: 97 people have died and more than 168,000 are affected across 15 districts as of Friday, August 7.
Golaghat has been hit hardest, with nearly 54,000 residents impacted. Sivasagar and Jorhat are also struggling, with tens of thousands affected.
Relief camps, trains resume in Assam
Many families have been forced into relief camps like No. 1 LP School, which is currently sheltering about 30 families, says local resident Jyoti Gogoi.
Relief and rescue operations continue and keeping an eye on river levels.
On a brighter note, train services between Guwahati and Dibrugarh are back after nearly two weeks.
Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren has also said his government would contribute ₹3 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund.