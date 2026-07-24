Assam floods kill at least 47, affect over 720,000 residents
Assam is facing severe floods, with at least 47 people losing their lives and over 720,000 residents across 883 villages affected.
Districts like Sivasagar, Charaideo, and Jorhat, usually not this hard-hit, are underwater after heavy rainfall and upstream cloudbursts.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pointed to these weather events as the main cause.
Rescue teams deliver over 300,000kg rice
Rescue teams from the Air Force and NDRF are working around the clock, delivering over 300,000kg of rice and other essential relief materials to those in need.
24,124 people have taken shelter in relief camps as rivers continue to overflow.
Train services on a section of the Tinsukia Division are on hold due to flooded tracks.
The floods have also hit livestock hard and damaged local infrastructure, making recovery a big challenge for everyone involved.