Assam floods leave 58 dead, 700,000 affected, 856 villages underwater
India
Assam is dealing with its worst floods in years after intense rains hit Upper Assam and Nagaland on July 18-19.
856 villages in 12 districts are underwater, affecting 700,000 people.
Towns like Sivasagar and huge stretches of farmland are flooded, and the death toll has reached 58, including six children.
Relief teams rescue 4,455 in Assam
Relief teams have rescued around 4,455 people so far, and about 115,000 are staying in relief camps.
But some areas remain cut off by silt left behind as waters recede, leaving families still stranded.
Experts say deforestation and riverbed excavation have made things worse this year, pointing out that afforestation and better flood forecasting could help prevent future disasters.