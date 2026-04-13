Assam government asks Supreme Court to overturn Pawan Khera's bail
India
The Assam government is asking the Supreme Court to overturn a Telangana High Court order that gave Congress leader Pawan Khera a week of transit anticipatory bail.
This all started after Khera accused Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, of having undisclosed foreign property and multiple passports.
The High Court had granted him bail on April 10, saying he could reasonably fear arrest.
Khera must post ₹1L bond
Khera has to put up a ₹1 lakh personal bond and help with the ongoing investigation by the Guwahati Crime Branch.
He cannot leave the country without prior permission and must exercise restraint in making further public statements about the case.
The Supreme Court is expected to hear Assam's appeal soon.