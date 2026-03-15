Assam government signs peace agreements with 4 ethnic groups
India
Big news for Assam: on March 15, 2026, the state government signed peace agreements with three Kuki groups (UKDA, KRA, KLO/KLA) and one Hmar group (HPC-D).
These groups had already laid down arms back in 2012.
Focus on community welfare, development
This move is meant to finally put an end to ethnic militancy in Assam and bring lasting calm.
The deals will set up special welfare councils for the Kuki and Hmar communities in Guwahati, focusing on rehabilitation, compensation for affected families, preserving local culture, and boosting development in their areas.
It's a big step toward making sure everyone feels safer (and heard) in the state.