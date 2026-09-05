Assam, IIT Madras to test AI in 50 schools
India
Assam is rolling out a new project with IIT Madras and six companies to test artificial intelligence, or AI, in 50 schools.
The idea is to make lessons more interactive for students and help teachers plan better, especially for language and math.
Assam teachers to get AI training
Teachers will be trained on using these AI tools so they can guide students more effectively.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu says the move aims to boost creativity and skills.
There is also talk of trying out online exams, though regular tests will stick around when needed.
Most costs are covered by the companies, while the state handles support.