Assam in latest budget proposes 'green cess' on polluting industries
India
Assam just dropped its latest budget, and the big headline is a proposed "green cess," basically, a tax on industries like stone crushers, brick kilns, coke-based factories, second-hand vehicle sales, and groundwater extraction.
The idea? Make these sectors chip in to help fight pollution. More industries might get added to the list later.
Assam funds reforestation and clean energy
Funds from this green cess will back projects like planting more trees (using drones), protecting biodiversity, and boosting clean energy.
Assam also wants to become a power-surplus state and turn into the Northeast's green energy hub.
There's fresh focus on tourism too: think tea estate golf trails, and major investments in cancer care tech and support for local food and tea businesses.