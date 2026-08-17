Assam July floods kill 104 and damage over 26,000 houses
Assam's July floods have hit hard; over 26,000 houses were damaged across four districts, and sadly, 104 people lost their lives.
On August 17, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced ₹15,000 as interim relief for families affected by the disaster.
The floods also wiped out cattle sheds and handloom materials that many locals rely on.
Assam losses could top ₹1,000 cr
The damage goes beyond homes: 18,887 cattle sheds and 5,98,691 domestic animals were found as a loss. Around 41,000 handloom items were destroyed too, hitting local businesses.
93,256 affected farmers are identified. Damage surveys are ongoing (the first phase of the survey will be completed by August 28 or 29; the details will be uploaded on a web portal) and total losses could top ₹10 billion.
The state plans direct cash aid and is seeking central help for rebuilding homes under PMAY.