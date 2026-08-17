Assam July floods kill 104 and damage over 26,000 houses

The damage goes beyond homes: 18,887 cattle sheds and 5,98,691 domestic animals were found as a loss. Around 41,000 handloom items were destroyed too, hitting local businesses.

93,256 affected farmers are identified. Damage surveys are ongoing (the first phase of the survey will be completed by August 28 or 29; the details will be uploaded on a web portal) and total losses could top ₹10 billion.

The state plans direct cash aid and is seeking central help for rebuilding homes under PMAY.