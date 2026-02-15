Assam just got ₹55,000cr worth central projects
Assam just landed central projects worth ₹55,000 crore this past year, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared.
This is a huge chunk of the ₹80,000 crore promised at last year's Advantage Assam 2.0 summit.
The focus? Making travel smoother and healthcare better across the state.
Underwater tunnel, ropeway, and more
Major transport upgrades are on the way—think Kamakhya Ropeway, a Guwahati Airport corridor, and a massive underwater tunnel under the Brahmaputra that'll cut travel from six hours to just about 25 minutes.
Healthcare is getting a boost too, with big expansions for Gauhati and Assam Medical Colleges.
All this means faster commutes, better hospitals, more jobs, and stronger links for trade and tourism—not just for Assam but for all of Northeast India.