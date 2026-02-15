Assam just got ₹55,000cr worth central projects

Underwater tunnel, ropeway, and more

Major transport upgrades are on the way—think Kamakhya Ropeway, a Guwahati Airport corridor, and a massive underwater tunnel under the Brahmaputra that'll cut travel from six hours to just about 25 minutes.

Healthcare is getting a boost too, with big expansions for Gauhati and Assam Medical Colleges.

All this means faster commutes, better hospitals, more jobs, and stronger links for trade and tourism—not just for Assam but for all of Northeast India.