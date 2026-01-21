Assam lands ₹1 lakh crore in green investments at Davos
India
Big news for Assam—at its debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the state scored investment commitments worth ₹1 lakh crore.
Most of this funding is headed toward green and new energy projects like a massive solar power plant and bamboo-to-methanol facility.
This adds to earlier deals from the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, where ₹5 lakh crore in MoUs were signed and ₹3 lakh crore already set in motion.
Why it matters
Assam isn't just raking in big numbers—the state's economy has grown over 13% annually for five years, making it India's fastest-growing state according to RBI data.
With its spot as a gateway to the Northeast, these investments could boost opportunities across the entire Northeast, drawing talent and more projects to the region.