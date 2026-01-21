Assam lands ₹1 lakh crore in green investments at Davos India Jan 21, 2026

Big news for Assam—at its debut at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the state scored investment commitments worth ₹1 lakh crore.

Most of this funding is headed toward green and new energy projects like a massive solar power plant and bamboo-to-methanol facility.

This adds to earlier deals from the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, where ₹5 lakh crore in MoUs were signed and ₹3 lakh crore already set in motion.