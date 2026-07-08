Assam launches probe into 148 newborn deaths in Barak Valley

Assam officials review cases, cite causes

Health officials say most deaths were due to birth asphyxia, low birth weight, or infections like sepsis.

Dr. Matindra Sutradhar shared that each case is being looked at closely to figure out exactly what went wrong and how things can improve.

Experts have also pointed out that gaps in health care infrastructure played a role.

The government says it will hold people accountable for any lapses and promises better care so tragedies like this don't happen again.