Assam launches probe into 148 newborn deaths in Barak Valley
Assam is investigating the deaths of 148 newborns in Barak Valley between April and early July this year.
The deaths occurred in Sribhumi, Cachar, and Hailakandi districts.
The figures have raised concern in the Chief Minister's office, and the health department has launched a probe into the deaths.
Assam officials review cases, cite causes
Health officials say most deaths were due to birth asphyxia, low birth weight, or infections like sepsis.
Dr. Matindra Sutradhar shared that each case is being looked at closely to figure out exactly what went wrong and how things can improve.
Experts have also pointed out that gaps in health care infrastructure played a role.
The government says it will hold people accountable for any lapses and promises better care so tragedies like this don't happen again.