Assam leads with 8th State Pay Commission move

Why should you care?

Big changes are coming for government employees and pensioners—think bigger paychecks and higher pensions.

The Central Pay Commission could raise minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to as much as ₹51,480, according to projections, and boost minimum pensions too.

With Assam moving early, the timeline for state employees there to see these benefits is not yet specified.

For anyone eyeing a government job or already in one, this is a pretty major update.