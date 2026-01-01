Assam leads with 8th State Pay Commission move
Assam just became the first state to set up its own 8th State Pay Commission, announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and headed by ex-chief secretary Shubas Das.
This follows the Centre's recent green light for the national 8th Central Pay Commission, which will spend the next 18 months working on recommendations.
Why should you care?
Big changes are coming for government employees and pensioners—think bigger paychecks and higher pensions.
The Central Pay Commission could raise minimum basic pay from ₹18,000 to as much as ₹51,480, according to projections, and boost minimum pensions too.
With Assam moving early, the timeline for state employees there to see these benefits is not yet specified.
For anyone eyeing a government job or already in one, this is a pretty major update.