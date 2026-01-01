PM Modi warns: Antibiotic resistance is rising fast in India
PM Modi recently sounded the alarm on antibiotic resistance, saying common meds are starting to fail against infections like pneumonia and UTIs.
The main culprit? Overusing and misusing antibiotics—think popping pills without prescriptions or not finishing your dose.
Why should you care?
Bacteria are getting smarter, making some drugs useless—even for basic infections.
Recent data shows resistance rates in India are climbing quickly, with some bacteria now shrugging off powerful antibiotics at significant rates.
This means longer hospital stays, higher costs, and more lives at risk—especially since one in three bacterial infections here already resists standard treatment.
What's being done about it?
India's rolling out a new National Action Plan to track antibiotic use better, raise awareness, and push for smarter prescriptions.
The hope: slow down resistance before everyday infections get even harder (and scarier) to treat.