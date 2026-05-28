Assam passes UCC bill banning polygamy with presidential assent pending
India
Assam just passed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill, aiming to shake up marriage laws: think banning polygamy, setting a uniform marriage age, and regulating live-in relationships.
The bill still needs the president's approval before it becomes law.
Students split on polygamy, live-in registration
Many students are calling the ban on polygamy a win for women's rights and equality. Mohikshit Goswami says it's "Ending polygamy will ultimately benefit women and promote equality."
But others worry about mandatory registration of live-in relationships: Anjali Mardi points out this could limit freedoms and affect women if things don't work out.