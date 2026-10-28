Assam police, animal groups rescue 26 dogs from Karbi Anglong
Assam police and animal welfare groups just rescued 26 dogs from a suspected meat trade in Karbi Anglong.
The dogs were found tied up in sacks on a truck and are now safe at a care center near Guwahati.
This operation is part of ongoing efforts to stop the illegal dog meat trade, which still puts thousands of dogs at risk every year.
JBF and HWAI partner with police
Groups like Just Be Friendly (JBF) and Humane World for Animals India (HWAI) are working closely with police to protect animals.
JBF founder Shashanka Dutta said his organization has helped rescue 69 dogs from the suspected meat trade this year, giving credit to the police for their help.
HWAI has also helped more than 50 vendors switch to kinder businesses this year, showing that real change is possible when everyone pitches in.