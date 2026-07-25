Assam Police arrest 3 linked to Pakistan's Shahzad Bhatti network
Assam Police just arrested three people connected to a Pakistan-based terror network called the Shahzad Bhatti network.
The arrests happened on July 24 across Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta districts in a joint operation with the Special Task Force.
Along with the suspects, police seized phones, SIM cards, ID documents, and other evidence.
STF says module received ISI instructions
According to STF Senior Superintendent of Police Pranab Kumar Pegu, this group was getting instructions from Pakistan's ISI using encrypted communication channels.
Their activities included recruiting and radicalizing people online, spying, moving resources around, and setting up sleeper cells.
They even teamed up with groups like Khalistan Armed Force and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan to cover their tracks.
Notably, Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan had claimed responsibility for two targeted killings of Punjab Police personnel earlier this year.
The investigation is ongoing since the first signs of this module popped up in Assam back in May.