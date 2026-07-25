Assam Police arrest 3 linked to Pakistan's Shahzad Bhatti network

According to STF Senior Superintendent of Police Pranab Kumar Pegu, this group was getting instructions from Pakistan's ISI using encrypted communication channels.

Their activities included recruiting and radicalizing people online, spying, moving resources around, and setting up sleeper cells.

They even teamed up with groups like Khalistan Armed Force and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan to cover their tracks.

Notably, Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan had claimed responsibility for two targeted killings of Punjab Police personnel earlier this year.

The investigation is ongoing since the first signs of this module popped up in Assam back in May.