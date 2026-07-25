Assam Police arrest 3 suspected SBN operatives planning sleeper cells

According to police, the group was involved in recruiting people, spying activities, and spreading anti-India messages, basically trying to set up secret operations.

Investigators also found mobile phones and documents linked to their activities.

The SBN reportedly uses encrypted apps and has ties with groups like Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), which had claimed responsibility for attacks earlier this year.

Police say this crackdown follows months of tracking after similar arrests back in May.