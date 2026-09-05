Assam Police arrest about 330 people in scam crackdown
Assam Police just carried out a massive crackdown, arresting about 330 people across the state for different types of scams: think fake cops, phone frauds, extortion, and selling stolen goods.
Some even tried to trick people near police stations by pretending they could speed up casework.
This all happened early morning on September 5, DGP Harmeet Singh said.
Police traced leads to Hyderabad Bengaluru
The action kicked off at 3am and covered several districts, with most arrests in Cachar. Sadiya and Majuli saw no cases this time.
According to Singh, many suspects left digital trails that are now being tracked, and police are still chasing leads, including some scammers traced to cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
The operation followed orders from the Chief Minister to step up the fight against fraud in Assam.