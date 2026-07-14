Assam Police arrest Akshay Bansode over ₹55cr gold seizure
India
A huge gold bust in Guwahati just put Northeast India on the map for smuggling.
Assam Police caught Akshay Bansode, who'd been pretending to be a disabled beggar, with 37kg of gold bars worth about ₹55 crore.
This is their biggest seizure ever and shows how smugglers are getting creative.
Smugglers exploit India Myanmar border
Turns out, smugglers are using the porous India-Myanmar border and old trafficking routes to sneak gold into India.
They're not just passing through; Northeast India is becoming a storage spot too, where shipments get repackaged before moving on.
All this has made things tougher for local police as they try to keep up with new tricks and international syndicates.