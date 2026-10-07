Assam Police detain 18 Bangladeshis in Guwahati, start expulsion

Five people were stopped at the train station as they tried to head to Mumbai; three Aadhaar cards were found, one of which was genuine, and they admitted sneaking in through the Meghalaya border.

Later, police found 13 more (four men, four women, and five children) in a hotel. This group said they had lived near Pantha Chowk in Srinagar for the last 14/15 years before coming to Guwahati.

Police have also filed a case against the hotel owner and staff for helping them stay illegally.