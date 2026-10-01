Assam police detain 9 Bangladeshis at New Bongaigaon railway station
India
Nine Bangladeshi nationals were caught at New Bongaigaon railway station in Assam on Wednesday in a joint operation by local and railway police.
Bongaigaon SSP Numal Mahatta confirmed their identities, and a police official said, "Our crackdown against the illegal influx of Bangladeshi nationals will continue."
Police find suspected fake Aadhaar cards
Police found the group with Bangladeshi IDs, a passport, several suspected fake Indian Aadhaar cards, mobile phones, and train tickets.
The nine are now facing legal action.
This isn't the first time: similar operations last month led to more arrests as Assam police continue cracking down on illegal migration.