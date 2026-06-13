Assam police probe AI deepfakes at Guwahati's St. Francis school
India
Assam police are looking into the spread of AI-generated deepfake images targeting female students and teachers at St. Francis de Sales School in Guwahati.
These fake and explicit images were shared on Telegram without permission, and there are concerns some were even sold for money.
Cyber Crime Branch examines digital devices
The Cyber Crime Branch is digging through digital devices and chat records to find out who created and shared these images.
The school has already suspended students involved, started an internal inquiry, and reassured parents that they take online safety very seriously.
Assam police are also reminding everyone to be careful when sharing children's photos online.