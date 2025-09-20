Next Article
Assam postpones school exams in honor of Zubeen Garg
India
Assam has postponed Saturday's half-yearly school exams after the passing of beloved singer Zubeen Garg.
Education Minister Ranoj Pegu shared that exams scheduled for Saturday are postponed until after Garg's cremation, reflecting just how much he meant to people across the state.
More than 30 years of influence
Garg died on Friday in Singapore while attending the North East India Festival.
Known for hits like "Ya Ali" and singing in 40 languages, he was a huge influence on Assam's music and culture for over 30 years.
His loss is being deeply felt by fans, students, and families alike.