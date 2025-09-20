Next Article
Delhi weather: Minimum temperature dips to 24.2degC
India
Delhi woke up to a muggy Saturday with temperatures dipping to 24.2°C and humidity at 83%, according to the IMD.
If you're heading out this weekend, expect more partly cloudy skies and highs around 35°C—so it's still pretty warm out there.
Delhi's air quality
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) hit 131 on Saturday morning, which lands in the "moderate" zone—not great, but not terrible either.
The CPCB says anything between 101-200 is considered moderate.
No major weather changes are expected for Sunday.