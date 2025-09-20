Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in ambush
On Friday evening, a convoy of Assam Rifles was ambushed in Manipur's Nambol area, leading to the deaths of two personnel and injuries to five others.
The attack happened around 5:50pm on National Highway-2—an area not covered by AFSPA.
Both a Junior Commissioned Officer and a jawan lost their lives.
Investigators suspect PLA might be involved
The injured are being treated at Imphal's RIMS hospital and are reportedly stable. Security forces have started searching for those behind the attack.
Investigators suspect the People's Liberation Army (PLA) might be involved since it's close to their foundation day.
Former CM N Biren Singh met with the injured and condemned the attack as an act meant to destabilize peace in the state.
The ambush happened while Assam Rifles teams were busy helping out with flood relief efforts in local communities.