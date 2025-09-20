Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed in ambush

Investigators suspect PLA might be involved

The injured are being treated at Imphal's RIMS hospital and are reportedly stable. Security forces have started searching for those behind the attack.

Investigators suspect the People's Liberation Army (PLA) might be involved since it's close to their foundation day.

Former CM N Biren Singh met with the injured and condemned the attack as an act meant to destabilize peace in the state.

The ambush happened while Assam Rifles teams were busy helping out with flood relief efforts in local communities.