Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles soldiers killed, 5 injured in ambush

Two soldiers of the Assam Rifles were killed and five others injured in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Manipur 's Bishnupur district on Friday. The attack took place around 5:50 p.m. when a convoy was en route from Imphal West to Bishnupur on National Highway 2. The deceased have been identified as Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung and Rifleman Ranjit Singh Kashyap.

Ambush details Militants 1st shot at tires of vehicle The ambush occurred in Nambol Sabal Leikai, around 8km from Imphal airport. An officer familiar with the incident said militants first shot at the tires of the vehicle before opening heavy fire. An injured jawan said there were four to five assailants involved in the attack. The injured personnel have been evacuated to RIMS (Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal) and are currently stable.

Official response Manipur Governor condemns attack Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack, calling it a "heinous act of violence." He expressed condolences to the families of the slain soldiers and prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured. The governor also vowed that such acts would not be tolerated and warned that they would be met with the strongest resolve to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Ongoing investigations Search operations underway to neutralize terrorists So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the ambush. Search operations are underway to neutralize the terrorists involved in this incident. The attack comes less than a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Manipur on September 13, where he appealed for peace and dialogue among conflicting groups.