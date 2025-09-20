Next Article
J&K: Soldier killed in encounter with militants
India
A soldier lost his life on Friday during a joint anti-terror operation in the Seoj Dhar forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district.
The area, which links Udhampur and Bhaderwah, saw security forces—including the Army, J&K Police, and SOG—come under sudden gunfire from militants.
The wounded soldier was quickly evacuated but sadly didn't survive.
Combing operations are ongoing
Following the attack, security teams sealed off the forest and kicked off an intense search using reinforcements, drones, and sniffer dogs.
Intelligence suggests that two to three terrorists may still be hiding out in the tough terrain.
So far, no further contact has been made with them, but combing operations are ongoing as forces try to bring the situation under control.