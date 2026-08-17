Assam proposes 20% salary deduction to 1st spouse on request
India
Assam is considering a new rule: if a state employee marries again without legally divorcing the first spouse, 20% of the employee's salary could go straight to the first spouse if she asks for it.
The idea is to make sure women who are left behind still get financial support while legal matters are sorted out.
Assam move enforces polygamy ban
This move is part of Assam's ongoing crackdown on polygamy under the Uniform Civil Code.
The state already bans polygamy and places restrictions on second marriages for government workers, and breaking these rules can lead to legal trouble.
Officials are also thinking about bringing similar protections for women working in the private sector.