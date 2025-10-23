Assam relaxes 2-child rule for these communities in government jobs

Land rights bill for tea tribe families in the works

This move aims to make government jobs more accessible for communities whose populations are shrinking—like the Morans, who number around 1 lakh.

Sarma explained it's about preserving their cultural identity and giving them a fair shot at opportunities.

The cabinet is also planning a land rights bill that could give nearly 96,000 acres to tea tribe families and will finally table the long-awaited report on the 1983 Nellie massacre—showing a bigger focus on justice and inclusion for Assam's vulnerable groups.