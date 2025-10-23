Assam relaxes 2-child rule for these communities in government jobs
Assam's cabinet has decided that tribals, tea tribes, Morans, Motoks, and Scheduled Tribes no longer have to follow the two-child rule to get government jobs.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said this change is meant to help protect these smaller communities from fading away.
The original policy started in 2021 but is now being relaxed for these groups after experts weighed in.
Land rights bill for tea tribe families in the works
This move aims to make government jobs more accessible for communities whose populations are shrinking—like the Morans, who number around 1 lakh.
Sarma explained it's about preserving their cultural identity and giving them a fair shot at opportunities.
The cabinet is also planning a land rights bill that could give nearly 96,000 acres to tea tribe families and will finally table the long-awaited report on the 1983 Nellie massacre—showing a bigger focus on justice and inclusion for Assam's vulnerable groups.