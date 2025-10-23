Delhi's 1st-ever artificial rain scheduled for October 29
Delhi is gearing up for its first-ever artificial rain on October 29, 2024—if the weather plays along.
The project, a team-up between IIT Kanpur and the Delhi government, hopes to bring some relief from the intense air pollution that's been hanging around since Diwali.
Why artificial rain?
Air quality in Delhi has hit seriously unhealthy levels lately, with AQI numbers soaring above 400 in several neighborhoods.
This spike in pollution has led to more health issues and pushed the city to roll out stricter anti-pollution measures.
What is cloud seeding?
Artificial rain uses a process called cloud seeding—basically, spraying special chemicals using cloud seeding flares into clouds to encourage rainfall.
It only works if there are enough suitable clouds around, so everyone's watching the skies closely this week.
If it succeeds, it could offer some much-needed (even if temporary) clean air for Delhiites.