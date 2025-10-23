Delhi's 1st-ever artificial rain scheduled for October 29

Air quality in Delhi has hit seriously unhealthy levels lately, with AQI numbers soaring above 400 in several neighborhoods. This spike in pollution has led to more health issues and pushed the city to roll out stricter anti-pollution measures.

What is cloud seeding?

Artificial rain uses a process called cloud seeding—basically, spraying special chemicals using cloud seeding flares into clouds to encourage rainfall.

It only works if there are enough suitable clouds around, so everyone's watching the skies closely this week.

If it succeeds, it could offer some much-needed (even if temporary) clean air for Delhiites.