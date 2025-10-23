Liquor sales revenue in Delhi jumps 15% ahead of Diwali

Liquor sales revenue in Delhi

With over 700 government-run liquor stores prepping extra stock for festival season, officials say this boost is part of a bigger trend.

Excise revenue (including VAT) grew by more than 12% in the first half of FY26, reaching ₹4,192.86 crore.

The annual target was trimmed from ₹7,000 to ₹6,000 crore after new forecasts, but with strong festival sales and New Year still ahead, Delhi is on track—or maybe even set to beat it.