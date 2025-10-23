Liquor sales revenue in Delhi jumps 15% ahead of Diwali
Delhi saw a 15% jump in liquor sales revenue during the 15 days preceding Diwali 2025, pulling in ₹594 crore—up from ₹516 crore last year.
This steady rise has brought the city's excise collections much closer to its yearly goal.
Liquor sales revenue in Delhi
With over 700 government-run liquor stores prepping extra stock for festival season, officials say this boost is part of a bigger trend.
Excise revenue (including VAT) grew by more than 12% in the first half of FY26, reaching ₹4,192.86 crore.
The annual target was trimmed from ₹7,000 to ₹6,000 crore after new forecasts, but with strong festival sales and New Year still ahead, Delhi is on track—or maybe even set to beat it.
Government's strategy pays off
The government made sure outlets were ready for demand spikes by stocking up early.
Their strategy seems to be paying off—and if these numbers keep climbing during upcoming celebrations, expect even bigger gains for Delhi's coffers.