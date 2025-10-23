Next Article
IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorms in Karnataka tomorrow
Heads up, Karnataka! The IMD has put out orange and yellow weather alerts for several districts for tomorrow, October 24, 2025, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Coastal areas like Udupi, Uttara Kannada, and Dakshina Kannada are on orange alert (that's "be prepared"), while 27 other districts are on yellow alert for lighter showers.
Stay safe, stay dry
If you're a student or parent, keep an eye on school updates—there's no statewide closure yet, but local authorities might call it off if things get worse overnight.
Everyone's being advised to avoid unnecessary travel and check official updates before heading out.
Basically: stay safe, stay dry, and watch for last-minute changes as the weather shifts.