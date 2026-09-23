Assam reports 3 more elephant attack deaths, 6 this fortnight
India
Assam saw three more tragic deaths from wild elephant encounters on Tuesday (September 22, 2026): Rahmat Ali and Ganesh Toppo in Sonitpur, and Ambika Tokbipi in Karbi Anglong.
These incidents push the state's human-elephant conflict death toll to six in just the past two weeks.
Assam government offers 6L compensation
The attacks happened at people's homes and while trying to protect their families.
Assam has lost 1,147 people to such conflicts since 2016, with around 150 deaths each year.
To help families, the government will now give 600,000 rupees in compensation within 72 hours of a tragedy.
Officials say they are also working on long-term measures to reduce these dangerous encounters.