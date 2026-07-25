Assam rescues elephant aged 53 from Nagaland floods, minister praises
India
A 53-year-old elephant was swept away by floodwaters from Nagaland and ended up in Assam, but thankfully, officials rescued it on July 24.
Assam's forest minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah, praised the quick action, especially with so many people and animals affected by the ongoing floods.
Elephant under observation after Balighat checkup
After the rescue, veterinarians gave the elephant a full checkup at Balighat in Simaluguri to make sure it was OK.
The animal is now under close watch as it recovers from all the stress.
The minister also highlighted how important fast rescues and proper care are during disasters like these, with over 700,000 people across nine districts still struggling with this year's floods.